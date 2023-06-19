PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge Rodger McLane declared a local state of disaster for the county on Monday in the aftermath of last week’s severe weather.

The judge’s declaration said the following:

“WHEREAS, the County of Panola beginning on the 16” day of June 2023, and continuing for a period of several hours; suffered widespread and/or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from severe storms and tornado(s); and WHEREAS, the Judge of the County of Panola has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Panola County Judge Rodger McLane

This comes after several other counties like Gregg, Upshur, Marion and Morris counties had local disaster declarations issued by their respective county judges.