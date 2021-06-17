Local doctor outlines health benefits of vacation, advises safety measures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summertime nears, vacation could be right around the corner. If you haven’t taken time off yet, you might should consider all the health benefits that come from vacation.

Dr. Ketki Patel at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Longview says that vacation is more than just escaping reality– it offers a lot of health benefits.

Stress can cause various illnesses like heart disease and anxiety. She says taking a vacation has proven to decrease these chances and increase your creativity and productivity.

Seeing new place, meeting new people and embracing new cultures can help you feel well rested when you return. Even a “Stay-cation” can offer some much-need rejuvenation.

Patel recommends at least four weeks of vacation per year.

“If you compare the data from European countries, you know where people have been known to enjoy the benefits of at least 30 days of vacation in one year, they live a longer and more healthier life,” Patel said.

Many Americans haven’t yet had the chance to take time off in about a year, but soon Americans will be able to travel again as restrictions loosen.

For those heading to the beach, it is important to remember sunscreen. Dr. Patel recommends SPF 15 or greater, and reapplying every few hours. Measures to keep mosquitos off like bug spray or protective clothing is also recommended.

“Everybody needs to enjoy their vacation, but they should try to do it safely,” Patel said. “Follow all the reasonable guidelines that have been put forward so that you can maintain your own health and safety and not endanger anybody else around you while you’re enjoying your vacation.”

Patel said that vaccinations can also be an important part of travel and advises people to get their regular immunizations as their country advises.