TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A local Boy Scout recently made a new addition to Faulkner Park when he installed an orienteering course as part of his Eagle Scout project.

William Barker is a freshman at Tyler Legacy High School and has been an active member of the Boy Scouts since he was six years old. At his age, obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank in the organization, is a pretty impressive feat considering that many Scouts don’t reach Eagle until just prior to their 18th birthday, if at all.

Barker began the project in September and had it completed by the end of December with the help of his friends and family.

“Orienteering requires more human input and skill than just using a GPS and makes for a mental and physical challenge,” Barker said.

An orienteering course is a navigation sport in which participants follow a highly detailed map to find specifically-placed markers in a given area. In this new course at Faulkner Park, which is the first of its kind in Tyler, participants can practice their map and compass reading skills to find nine markers throughout the Faulkner Trails.

Barker said that he came up with the idea after training for Philmont High Adventure Base, a Scout-sponsored program in which scouts trek through the mountains of northern New Mexico for 12 days, carrying all of their own supplies on their backs and navigating with only a map and compass.

“When I was training for a trek in the mountains of New Mexico and wanted to practice my navigation skills, I had to go all the way to Tyler State Park. I thought that Faulkner Park would be a great place for an orienteering course. It is a beautiful park that is free and accessible to everyone.” william barker

To learn everything you need to know about the course, you can visit the course’s page on the Tyler Parks and Recreation website.