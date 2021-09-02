Local East Texas groups react to the Texas ‘Heartbeat law’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the US Supreme Court decided to not block the new Texas “Heartbeat law” local organizations shared their opinions.

“This was a devastating moment for abortion advocates in the state of Texas and all around the country,” said Caroline Duble, with Avow Texas.

Avow is a c4 non-profit that works to secure unrestricted abortion access for every Texan. The non-profit also works to educate Texans on the importance of abortion access. Avow is also a political action committee that works to elect champions for abortion access.

Pro-choice groups against the heartbeat law said they will continue fighting despite the Supreme Court’s vote.

The new legislation would stop 85% of abortions in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

Pro-choice leaders said they’re fearful some women may take matters into their own hands.

“Some Texans will try to self manage their abortion without medical support.” Caroline Duble with Avow Texas

On the other side of the table, pro-life organizations are considering this as a win. They mentioned they’re eager to protect as many lives as possible.

“The state has an interest in protecting fetal life.” Kimberlyn Schwartz with Texas Right To Life said. “That’s what this Texas heart beat act is about.”

Texas Right to Life is a non-profit advocacy and education organization that opposes abortion at any point of gestation. On their website they said, in the rare case that the mother’s life is indeed endangered by a continuation of the pregnancy, sound medical practice would dictate that every effort be made to save both lives.

“Texas Right To Life is ready to welcome all Texas women who might find themselves in a difficult or unexpected pregnancy.” Kimberlyn schwartz with Texas right to life

Many people with Texas Right to Life see this law as a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, clinics such as Planned Parenthood are focusing on other women’s health services, like contraception, while they wait on pending lawsuits at the federal level.

The “Heartbeat Law” bans abortion after six weeks. According to the Texas Tribune, this would affect at least 85% of abortions taking place in the state.

Additionally, anyone has the ability to sue abortion providers who break the “Heartbeat law.”