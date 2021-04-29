Local East Texas students shine in poetry competition

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – “Young Audiences of Northeast Texas” and KETK News are helping support hundreds of East Texas students pursue their passion for poetry.

On Wednesday in Kilgore, the non-profit held a “Poetry in Schools” awards ceremony. First through fifth graders went in front of a socially distanced audience to read their work.

Each grade had a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner. Some poems were about pets and music while others covered more serious topics like slavery.

Third-grader Sydney Rhodes won 2nd place for her piece about the winter storm that hit East Texas roughly 10 weeks ago.

I was a little scared at first because all of the water was frozen and our pipes were frozen and we would have to get water for our animals. I was a little nervous at first, but as all the grades started going by I stopped being as nervous and I just felt not nervous when I got up there. Sydney Rhodes, 3rd-grader and 2nd place winner

Every student who read on Wednesday became a published poet. Region 7 and their teachers even helped create a compilation of the students’ work.

Grades 6-12 went an hour later and the first place winners for the seniors took home a $500 scholarship.