Local elementary students raise more than $6,200 to buy water well in Uganda

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A group of Hudson PEP Elementary school students raised money to purchase a water well to provide clean water to a community in Uganda.

The students successfully fundraised $6,200 for the project, and they were recognized for their efforts during a school board meeting on Monday.

The group read a book called A Long Walk to Water which inspired them to take action. The book described how some people in Uganda would travel long distances for water and they would get sick because they would drink water that wasn’t clean.

The children were able to fundraise through holding a sock and soap fundraiser and a penny war.

Finally, they were able to reach their goal. A third party will help them build a well in a rural area near Shammah High School, and the well will provide clean water to the 300 students. It will also provide water to 2,000 community members.

“Through this experience we learned that even though we are kids we can still make a difference in the world,” said one student.

Construction to start building the well will begin on Feb. 15. A plaque will also be placed on the final product in Uganda that will say “Thank you Hudson PEP Elementary School.”

The students will also receive pictures and videos from the location once the well is built.