Local farmer’s market thriving despite impact from winter storm, other weather conditions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With all the changing weather, KETK checked up on a local farmer’s market to see how they are dealing with the infamous East Texas climate.

First it was the winter storm, then a lot of rain, now scorching heat and sun.

People at the Tyler Farmer’s Market say it was tough at first, but now they have a good supply of fresh foods to buy. Strawberries have not been bothered by the conditions. One farmer said he picked more than 1,200 lbs in 2021.

“There should be a lot of good stuff this year,” Zillmer Farms owner Victor Zillmer said. “I’ve hauled already 1,200 pounds of fruit the canneries, I need to make my jam. It’s been a challenge yes, but farming is always a challenge. Cold weather, hot weather, dry, tornadoes, you name it, we get it. And we just deal with it.”

Zillmer adds that the farmer’s market just picked back up about a month ago, and it keeps growing with new members joining the market.

The farmer’s market is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.