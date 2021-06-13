Local filmmakers showcase work at Downtown Tyler Film Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local filmmakers will showcase their work at the Downtown Tyler Film Festival Sunday night.

The festival began Thursday, June 10 and the last showings will be Sunday night at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall. Tickets are $15.

The Downtown Tyler Film Festival has been running for nine years. Filmmakers were able to make 15 minute or shorter films from any genre of film. The festival rules said that the film had to be completed before January 1, 2019 and should be suitable for a general audience.

Candidates were allowed to submit to only one of the following categories:

Young Filmmakers

Texas Films

International Films

The film festival will have three judges and give awards and prizes to the film makers.