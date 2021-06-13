Local filmmakers showcase work at Downtown Tyler Film Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local filmmakers will showcase their work at the Downtown Tyler Film Festival Sunday night.
The festival began Thursday, June 10 and the last showings will be Sunday night at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall. Tickets are $15.
The Downtown Tyler Film Festival has been running for nine years. Filmmakers were able to make 15 minute or shorter films from any genre of film. The festival rules said that the film had to be completed before January 1, 2019 and should be suitable for a general audience.
Candidates were allowed to submit to only one of the following categories:
- Young Filmmakers
- Texas Films
- International Films
The film festival will have three judges and give awards and prizes to the film makers.
- Best of Fest: $1,000
- Best Texas Film: $500 + SXSW Film Badge
- Best Young Filmmaker: $250
- Audience Favorite: $150
- Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival offers sweet surprises for everyone
- CAMP V honors women veterans at event in Tyler
- Four-decade-old murder case in Louisiana closes after arrest of victim’s now elderly husband
- Passenger on Delta flight restrained after altercation with multiple people near front of plane, video shows
- Tiny home trend ‘ideal’ for homeowners looking to downsize or travel, fans say