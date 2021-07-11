Local foster organization weighs in as need for funding takes spotlight in Austin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Foster parents may soon get more funding, as the subject is slated on the special legislative session agenda.

The state of Texas gives foster parents $27 per day per child in their care. That money is supposed to cover the child’s basic needs.

That amount could change as the subject comes up in special session in Austin. Gov. Greg Abbott has asked legislators to consider setting aside state money for the foster care system.

On the appropriations portion of the agenda is “enhanced protection for the safety of children in Texas’ foster-care system by attracting and retaining private providers for the system”

Christi Sowell is the program director for Fostering Collective, an East Texas-based fostering organization. She said that more funding can improve the lives of foster parents and their kids, even giving children easier access to therapy.

“If we get more funding for these families to bring kids into their home, and be able to have the therapy that they need, we’re not having to send them to facilities because kids thrive in homes and they need to be in a home environment and loved by a family,” Sowell said.

Sowell dedicates her life to making foster care a safer, more positive experience for all children. She adopted four daughters through foster care, and now she helps other foster children find families.

With a large family, Sowell knows the financial impact raising kids and how extra funds make a huge difference.

“When we went to Dairy Queen for the first time we took them out to eat, and it cost us $60 to eat at Dairy Queen, we were like ‘oh my,'” Sowell said.

Right now in Smith County, Sowell said there are around 350 children in foster care with over 17,000 in Texas. Extra funding could help pay for things that make a foster facility feel more like a family.

“If we just really pour in to invest in our community and invest in our kids and invest in our families that are in crisis and keep them together, it’s going to eliminate so much more when you see the big picture,” Sowell said.

While fostering isn’t for everyone, there are still ways to help. They take donations at their closet in Whitehouse and things like food, diapers, and car seats are very much appreciated.