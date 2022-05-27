TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KVNE, a local radio station, is holding a shoe drive to benefit children at St. Paul Children’s Services and the Buckner nonprofit organization.

People can donate a new pair of shoes online or they can leave them at several locations.

Organizers said they need athletic shoes for children and teenagers. They are hoping to hand out 4,000 pairs. $20 can help the organization buy one pair of shoes.

The last day to give back is June 10. To donate shoes, click here.

East Texans can also drop off shoes at the locations below:

LOCATIONADDRESSCITY
First Baptist Church of Gilmer304 Buffalo StreetGilmer
Life Source Church1601 South MainLindale
Southside Bank2510 S. Main StreetLindale
Grace – Lindale15567 Wood Springs RoadLindale
Morgan Stanley911 W Loop 281, Ste. 310Longview
Lifepoint Church2628 Bill Owens PkwyLongview
Mack & Hanson Orthodontics1405 Judson RoadLongview
First Baptist Church of Longview209 E. South StreetLongview
Longview Mall3500 McCann RoadLongview
Buckner Children & Family Services1014 S. High StreetLongview
Mardel 305-B W Loop 281Longview
Southside Bank2001 Judson RoadLongview
First Baptist church of Mt. Pleasant2201 TX-49Mt. Pleasant
89.5 KVNE7695 Old Jacksonville HwyTyler
St. Paul Children’s Services1358 E. Richards StreetTyler
Express Employment5609 Donnybrook Ave.Tyler
Central Baptist Church1343 E. Grande Blvd.Tyler
Shoe Carnival in Tyler5606 S. Broadway Ave.Tyler
Mardel4700 S. Broadway Ave.Tyler
Southside Bank1201 S. BeckhamTyler
Southside Bank901 Hwy 110 N.Whitehouse