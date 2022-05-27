TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KVNE, a local radio station, is holding a shoe drive to benefit children at St. Paul Children’s Services and the Buckner nonprofit organization.

People can donate a new pair of shoes online or they can leave them at several locations.

Organizers said they need athletic shoes for children and teenagers. They are hoping to hand out 4,000 pairs. $20 can help the organization buy one pair of shoes.

The last day to give back is June 10. To donate shoes, click here.

East Texans can also drop off shoes at the locations below: