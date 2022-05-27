TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KVNE, a local radio station, is holding a shoe drive to benefit children at St. Paul Children’s Services and the Buckner nonprofit organization.
People can donate a new pair of shoes online or they can leave them at several locations.
Organizers said they need athletic shoes for children and teenagers. They are hoping to hand out 4,000 pairs. $20 can help the organization buy one pair of shoes.
The last day to give back is June 10. To donate shoes, click here.
East Texans can also drop off shoes at the locations below:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|First Baptist Church of Gilmer
|304 Buffalo Street
|Gilmer
|Life Source Church
|1601 South Main
|Lindale
|Southside Bank
|2510 S. Main Street
|Lindale
|Grace – Lindale
|15567 Wood Springs Road
|Lindale
|Morgan Stanley
|911 W Loop 281, Ste. 310
|Longview
|Lifepoint Church
|2628 Bill Owens Pkwy
|Longview
|Mack & Hanson Orthodontics
|1405 Judson Road
|Longview
|First Baptist Church of Longview
|209 E. South Street
|Longview
|Longview Mall
|3500 McCann Road
|Longview
|Buckner Children & Family Services
|1014 S. High Street
|Longview
|Mardel
|305-B W Loop 281
|Longview
|Southside Bank
|2001 Judson Road
|Longview
|First Baptist church of Mt. Pleasant
|2201 TX-49
|Mt. Pleasant
|89.5 KVNE
|7695 Old Jacksonville Hwy
|Tyler
|St. Paul Children’s Services
|1358 E. Richards Street
|Tyler
|Express Employment
|5609 Donnybrook Ave.
|Tyler
|Central Baptist Church
|1343 E. Grande Blvd.
|Tyler
|Shoe Carnival in Tyler
|5606 S. Broadway Ave.
|Tyler
|Mardel
|4700 S. Broadway Ave.
|Tyler
|Southside Bank
|1201 S. Beckham
|Tyler
|Southside Bank
|901 Hwy 110 N.
|Whitehouse