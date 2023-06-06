JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A girl out of Jacksonville has been missing since May 27 and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Officials said Madison Clark was last seen on May 27 around 6:30 p.m. getting picked up by a white, four-door sedan. Clark has long red dyed hair with two studs in her nose and earrings.

The release stated that she is 5’3″, weighs 112 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and red/black/white Nike high top shoes. It was also reported that she goes by the names Madi, Royalty or Jersey.

“If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or your local police,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.