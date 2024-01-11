TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As East Texans prepare their homes for the freeze just days away, hardware stores are bracing for the cold weather and a rush of customers.

Blakeney Hardware in Gresham said business has been busy.

The most sold item are their faucet covers, but owner, Jason Blakeney said they are sold out.

“The Hose bib covers or faucet covers, are probably the number one item that we are selling right now. We are currently out, there’s a lot of places out,” said Blakeney.

The store is also out of generators, but they expect a shipment of almost 7,000 covers and 20 generators Friday afternoon.

Blakeney Hardware is expecting the faucet covers to be ready for sell at 3 p.m. on Friday.

“If you can find them right now, go get them, but also be stewards, help they’re not being shortage, get what you need,” said Blakeney.

For those still looking to protect their pipes, Arp resident Johnathan ​Zedlitz, picked up some pipe insulation, so he doesn’t have a pipe burst on him again.

“I don’t want my pipes to freeze, so I’m going to put this on it and hope for the best,” said Zedlitz.

The hardware store has plenty of supplies to keep people warm.

They have firewood, fire starter kits, and Flint resident, Brian Burks, bought heaters for his barn.

“Trying to keep some heat in these buildings, to prevent anything from bursting, water lines, and equipment freezing up,” said customer Brian Burks.

Blakeney Hardware also has covers and everything you may need for barn upkeep and animals. The store closes at 5:30 p.m., but Blakeney said if customers are shopping during closing time, they will not close.