TYLER, Texas (KETK) — During the school year, strep throat tends to make an appearance, but lately cases have been on the rise.

That’s because doctors say children between the ages of 5 to early 20s are more likely to catch the infection, which is highly contagious.

“Your strep throat, you need to get to a doctor and get an antibiotic since it’s bacterial to clear it up,” said David Davis, Drug Emporium pharmacy manager.

Some of the symptoms you may experience with strep throat are: a sore throat, difficulty eating or swallowing and fever.

“Your viral throat infections, usually you can treat yourself with over the counter products and it’ll eventually go away,” said Davis.

People can confuse bacterial and viral when it comes to a sore throat.

“When we say strep, that’s a name of a bacteria. So most of the time when we test for streptococcus, we are testing for antigens of the bacteria and if that’s negative most of the time it’s viral,” said Dr. Christian Ferrer, UT Health family medicine.

That’s why it is important to see your doctor for a test.

“We are definitely seeing different types of infections rather than COVID starting to emerge back into our community. Streptococcus is one of them or strep throat,” Dr. Ferrer said.

More children get strep throat, but adults can become infected too especially if they are around someone with it.

“If you live with somebody or a child your always very close to them hugging them, kissing them and being around them the strep can it be passed on just by contact and that’s why strep is actually in the rise is because it’s so contagious,” Dr. Ferrer explained.

Plenty of rest, lots of fluids and taking your antibiotics as prescribed will help you feel better. Symptoms can linger for up to 2 weeks. Doctors say to make sure you wash everything you use to eat or drink in the warmest water possible. It is also advised to make sure you throw out your toothbrush 24 hours after starting antibiotics.