TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s African American Music Appreciation month and the Texas African American Museum hosted a celebration here in Tyler at the United Way of Smith County complex on South Broadway Avenue.

They paid tribute to all the African Americans throughout history who helped pave the way for modern music and other art forms like screenwriting and photography.

“If you go back in history, African Americans play a lot of a part in everything from rock and roll, country music… I mean, African American’s spear headed a lot of the great music that we hear today,” said Stanley Cofer, president of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

The mission of the Texas African American Museum is to explore, expand, preserve and educate.