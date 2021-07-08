Local nonprofit providing summer meals for children, bringing ‘HOPE’ to East Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A local nonprofit is giving free meals to children this summer as they work to get rid of hunger in East Texas.

In Jacksonville, the HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment) Center is providing services to the East Texas community as they offer meals to children ages 18 and younger.

“We give baskets of food which allows people to make their own dinner, it comes with a chicken,” said Ellann Johnson, the Executive Director of Project Hope in Jacksonville.

Those over the age of 18 cannot get food from the summer food program, but they can get a hot meal to go from the HOPE Kitchen.

The nonprofit is celebrating its 30th anniversary by providing hot meals to dozens of families.

“We serve more than a thousand people, and that’s including everybody in a family, more than a thousand people every month,” Johnson added.

More than 30 volunteers join the nonprofit every month to prepare food, but as the program expands they could use more help in the coming months.

HOPE, in partnership with UT Tyler, has also initiated a plan to help East Texans without insurance called the Clinic of HOPE. They will be able to provide assistance for $5 to $10. For a list of HOPE’s many services, visit their social media.

But Project HOPE is not alone when facing the need for food. In Tyler, the East Texas Food Bank is also coping with the recent demands.

“Tyler’s really done a great job, and not just Tyler, but the surrounding areas. It’s 26 counties that we serve,” said Tim Butler, the CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank will hold distribution events throughout July in Tyler, Lufkin and Longview. For more information on when and where those distributions will be, see our article.

With the high demand for food, pantries all across East Texas will seek to expand their volunteers to keep the Lone Star State fed.

For more information on volunteering at HOPE or ETFB, visit their websites.