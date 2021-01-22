Local officials ask for Gregg County to become COVID-19 vaccination hub

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Health and political leaders in Gregg County recently applied to become a COVID-19 vaccination hub like Smith County.

Some people are frustrated that it is taking so long to get the vaccine, so they are glad that officials are trying to make changes.

Now that the county has applied to become a hub, they have to wait to hear back from state officials. They have to approve the application before Gregg County can start administering doses.

Darryl Primo, the Gregg County Health Commissioner, said he wants to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, so more people can be vaccinated.



“As quickly as we can possibly get it, people are dying. People are sick. People are suffering unnecessarily and government can and should do better,” said Primo.

The vaccine could arrive in Gregg County in about two weeks, according to Primo.

Most pharmacies and hospitals in the area have run out of doses. This has caused long waiting lists for people trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus.