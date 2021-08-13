Local officials work with dive crew to get car out of Lake Palestine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A car was discovered under a bridge in Lake Palestine, and a dive crew along with a salvage team was out this morning trying to retrieve it.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was on the scene at CR 3504 and FM 346. He said the car has been underwater for a while, but he was not sure how long.

When they pulled the car out of the water, they said nothing noteworthy was inside. A source at the scene said the vehicle was a “compact car”.

Dickson was told about the car about a week ago by a game warden. He said they got it out today because it is the first day they could get a dive crew and salvage team.

The scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51