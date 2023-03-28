TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local organization helped several Tyler High students find prom dresses at no cost to them on Tuesday.

To find her perfect dress, Tyler High senior Alexis Williams decided to give a local organization a try before spending hundreds. That’s where mobile prom boutique, The Princess Closet, fits in.

“Go check them out first before I buy a $200, $300 dress and you only wear it for one night,” said Williams.

On Tuesday, The Princess Closet came to Tyler High School for the eighth year to offer free dresses, shoes and accessories to girls who need them.

“If you just take the chance, you might find your dress, and you might not,” said Williams.

According to their website, The Princess Closet is a ministry that teaches young women the importance of serving other girls in their community during an important time in their lives: prom.

“You know some of them have never worn a dress ever, and so just for them to see their selves in the mirror in a dress for the very first time, that just makes my heart smile,” Founder of The Princess Closet, LaKenya Hill, said.

Hill started The Princess Closet in 2015, travelling around East Texas to help girls find their ideal dress at no cost to them. The organization gets their dresses through community donations. They regularly take to Facebook to announce dress drop off locations and times.

The next step for them is trying to make sure every East Texas high school junior and senior has something special to wear to the big night, from head to toe. Through all the glitz and glam, Hill is helping to make some young girls’ dreams come true.

“I’ve had three girls in particular say, ‘I just feel like a princess.’ And that’s what it’s all about,” Hill said.

Alexis Williams is one of those seniors. After trying on six dresses, she found the perfect one.

“It made me so happy and I can’t wait to wear it prom night,” Williams said.

The founder of The Princess Closet said if you need a dress but haven’t gotten a chance to stop by one of their pop-up events, you can still contact them for help.