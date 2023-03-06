TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to visit East Texas this week for a parent empowerment event and is already the talk of the town for some.

Abbott will be in Tyler on Thursday at Grace Community School, a private Christian school, to discuss parent empowerment. He has made several stops in Texas recently to talk about the topic.

One Chapel Hill ISD board member and parent wishes he would also visit public schools following the announcement of making school choice a priority this legislative session.

“Parents have a choice now, “said Tammy Humes, Chapel Hill Board Member and parent.

She went on to explain that she believes the fine print needs to be clarified.

“They’re not explaining both sides, school vouchers are great. They talk about school choice but the problem is when they talk about choice, they’re not defining that,” said Humes.

Abbott has made school choice one of his priorities this year, fully backing education savings accounts.

“That will give all parents the ability to choose the best education option for their child,” said Abbott.

This would allow any parent to opt out of sending their child to their local school district and receive state money to educate their child at a school of their choice.

Some parents say they are concerned that such programs would take money away from public schools.

“To be perfectly clear, under this school choice program all public schools will be fully funded for every student,” said Abbott.

Humes said the money has to come from somewhere.

“Talk about where that funding would come from. Talk about the benefits, but also talk about the downside, because there is going to be a downside because money doesn’t grow on trees,” said Humes.

She just wants the expectations to be clear.

“Would just like Gov. Abbott to sit down with public school officials and explain to us what his concept of school choice is, so that we can explain it to parents,” said Humes.

Humes hopes she gets answers this week when the governor comes to town.