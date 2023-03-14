Dr. Valerie Smith being sworn in as Smith County Health Authority by County Judge Neal Franklin. Photo courtesy of Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County now has a new local health authority, commissioners announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Valerie Smith, photo courtesy of Smith County

Dr. Valerie B. Smith was appointed by the commissioner’s court on Tuesday and sworn in by County Judge Neal Franklin. She replaces Dr. Paul McGaha after his retirement.

Smith is assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine. She has served the children of East Texas for nearly two decades as a pediatrician at St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation.

She holds several leadership positions, including the following:

Texas Pediatric Society – secretary/treasurer, co-chair of executive legislative committee

Texas Medical Association – Council of Science and Public Health chairwoman

American Academy of Pediatrics – district facilitator for the Community to Access to Child Health Program, and committee member on the Committee on Federal Government Affairs.

She also serves on the board of the East Texas Food Bank, Northeast Texas Public Health District and Texans Care for Children.

Smith got her degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and did her pediatric residency at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. She got her master of public health from the UT Science Center School of Community and Rural Health.

She was recommended to the commissioners court by the NET Health Board of Directors.

Health Authorities are “physicians appointed to administer state and local laws relating to public health within an appointing body’s jurisdiction,” according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Duties include:

Establishing, maintaining and enforcing jurisdictional quarantine orders

Aiding local health boards or departments in quarantine inspections

Disease prevention and suppression efforts

Reporting the presence of contagious or infectious diseases to local and state authorities

More