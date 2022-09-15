JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – K9 Kilo with the Jacksonville Police Department has been equipped with a bullet and stab-proof vest. The vest was a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit that provides vests for dogs in law enforcement.

Kilo’s body armor is custom fitted, American made and National Institute of Justice certified. The fundraiser for Kilo’s vest was hosted by Bed Bath n’ Bonz in Tyler. They embroidered Kilo’s vest with the words “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided vests to 4,740 dogs out of 30,000 dogs in all U.S. law enforcement.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, visit www.vik9s.org or call 508-824-6978.