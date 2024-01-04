TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An exotic game bird was on the adventure of a lifetime at the beginning of December. It started with people around Tyler trying to figure out what this brightly colored creature was.

“So, a golden pheasant is a really cool landfowl that’s in the order galliform, very similar to like a chicken, quail and other pheasants,” said Caldwell Zoo bird supervisor Nichole Moore.

Photo of the golden pheasant spotted on the loose in Tyler, courtesy of Jacob A. Crocker

The golden pheasant quickly took over social media, especially because he wasn’t something you see every day in East Texas.

“So, this particular species is actually native to China, not a super common thing you would see out in the wild here,” said Moore.

The first report of the golden pheasant came from a lady named Alice on Dec. 8 when she trapped it in her garage. She soon found a local rescue called “The Bawk Flock” to come pick it up.

“So, she opened up the main garage door and as soon as she did that, it flew out,” said Melissa Milne, the Bawk Flock rescue.

He eventually made his way to the Finley apartments and later The Establishment apartments where he ended up being rescued after being cornered by a hawk.

“There was a lot of community involvement, I mean, there was a big manhunt for this bird once she posted that,” said Milne.

It eventually took close to three weeks to get the animal caught, until Nicholas Pet Haven was able to get the bird to a rescue called “4 Love of Parrots.”

In a statement, 4 Love of Parrots owner Shelley Brumley told us he is now named “King Tut.”

Photo courtesy of 4 Love of Parrots

Photo courtesy of 4 Love of Parrots

Photo courtesy of 4 Love of Parrots

Photo courtesy of 4 Love of Parrots

She told KETK News nobody has come forward, but she was was made aware that the pheasant might have been abandoned by a dumpster at an apartment complex. She is now testing the pheasant for diseases like avian flu, but she said she is glad to report he is now safe.

If the original owner does not come forward, and the bird receives a clean bill of health, “King Tut” will be available for adoption through the rescue.