TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Five Texas high school seniors, including three East Texans, were given $12,500 in scholarships on Monday as the winners of the second annual Stonewater Scholarship.

Five $2,500 scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors in the cities of Keller, Kennedale, Lindale, White Oak and Tyler at their schools’ award ceremonies. To apply for the scholarship, the students had to submit short videos outlining their plans after graduation, their inspiration for that plan and what receiving the scholarship would mean to them.

“Originally, we were only going to be able to award four scholarships. Then, some of our partners heard we were doing it again and stepped in to help us give one more kid a scholarship. GAF and ABC Supply both chipped in to help us help out one more kid. We couldn’t be happier. These kids are our future. What better way to invest in the communities we serve than to invest in the kids who will one day be running the place.” Roland Browne, Stonewater Roofing founder and owner

Below are the students who received the scholarships:

Emily Davidson , Tyler Legacy High School

, Tyler Legacy High School Jocelyn Soeun , Kennedale High School

, Kennedale High School Garrett Cook , White Oak High School

, White Oak High School Olivia DeVault , Central High School (Keller)

, Central High School (Keller) Emma Bosworth, Lindale High School

Stonewater Roofing said that they are thankful to their roofing partners, to all the schools that shared their scholarship information with their students and to all the students who submitted their videos.