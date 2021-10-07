Local servers speak out on impact from Covid-19, asking for compassion from customers during staff shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staffing shortages have forced many restaurants to close their doors for good, and those who stuck around are having to assume double the responsibility. A local bartender said that their paychecks don’t pay the bills, but their tips do.

The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25/hour, but servers and bartenders only make $2.13/hour.

“Hourly, $2.13 generally just pays our taxes… a $2-3 tips on a $40-50 tab doesn’t really pay the bills,” said Amanda Mercer, a local bartender.

Servers said that they enjoy the job and the community which is why they continued to work during the pandemic, but ask for the public’s understanding while they work through a staff shortage.

“They seem to forget that we are extremely understaffed, and we let them know that. We let them know that we have been understaffed since COVID,” said Mercer.

Another local server, Thea Tennison, recently was left with a rude comment instead of an actual tip on her receipt pictured below.

“It’s devastating, honestly I cried because you work so hard and yo do the best you can to provide great service… you may not see everything that goes on but we are trying our best, doing our best to accommodate every single person, knowing that we don’t really have the staff to do it,” Tennison said.

It is important to remember that servers and bartenders don’t get to keep the full tip amount. Most restaurants require them to tip out roughly 3% to the kitchen and bar. So when you don’t tip them, they actually end up paying to serve you.