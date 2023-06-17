MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder has declared a local disaster for Morris County after this week’s severe weather.
“Penalties for certain crimes are enhanced during a declared disaster. So, if you were thinking about doing something stupid and taking advantage of someone during this time, don’t! Instead, check on someone who may be in need and do all you can to help.”Morris County Judge Doug Reeder
He added that the Daingerfield High School gym will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday as a cooling center.