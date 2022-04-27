RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Poetry in Schools contest award ceremony was held on Wednesday in Kilgore.

The competition was started 40 years ago by the Rusk County Poetry Society in Henderson. Public, private or homeschooled students could enter the contest. Local writers and artists judged students’ submissions and chose three winning poems from every grade.

Every year about 1,000 people submit entries. The contest was created to allow students be express themselves creatively and learn more about poetry.

During the winning ceremony, students presented their poems to their teachers and families at the Region 7 Education Service Center.

The winning poems will be published in the annual Northeast Texas Poetry in Schools Anthology and the winners got a certificate for their efforts.