GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A longstanding locally-owned East Texas pharmacy announced it has closed its doors for good.

In a message posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning, Walker Pharmacy said all prescription data was purchased by CVS Pharmacy in Gladewater.

“We have been blessed to serve the Gladewater community for over 50 years and will miss all of the smiling faces that we have come to love and cherish. We will miss you,” the pharmacy said in a statement.

Their website states that they have been serving the Gladewater area since 1950, selling medication and home goods.