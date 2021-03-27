Long track supercell moved through East Texas dropping tornado, causing damage

Tyler, Texas (KETK) — A tornado moved through East Texas Saturday night causing damage in Mount Enterprise and the Carthage area.

About a dozen homes in Mount Enterprise were damaged but as of Saturday night no deaths or injuries were reported.

Thousands were without power and numerous trees were been blown over causing damage and blocking roads.

The most severe storms have moved east into Louisiana.

KETK meteorologists said a long-track supercell storm caused the damage. Over Anderson County the storm strengthened and then moved into Cherokee County. Tornado warnings were issued. Reports of a tornado on the ground were confirmed just east of Rusk.

The tornado remained on the ground for about 30 miles as it moved across southern Rusk County and into Panola County.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday in Wood, Smith and Cherokee counties other counties to the east up to the Louisiana state line.

At 9 p.m., parts of Cherokee County were still experiencing strong storms with lightning and possibly small hail.

KETK meteorologists were not ruling out the possibility of another tornado forming.