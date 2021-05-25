Longtime Lufkin school board member steps down, replacement appointed

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin school board voted to accept the resignation of a board member and appointed a new member at their meeting Tuesday.

During an earlier May meeting, Don Muhlbach, who has been on the board since May 2013, presented his letter of resignation.

“Don Muhlbach has turned in his notice of resignation to be an ever-present grandfather in College Station. He will be sorely missed and irreplaceable. We don’t want to see him go,” said Hall Henderson, board president.

Joseph Ceasar was selected to take his place and will be sworn in at their June 17 board meeting.

“Joseph Ceasar has done a lot for our community. He’s a West Point graduate, which is impressive in and of itself. He has ties to the community,” board member Scott Skelton said.

Ceasar and his wife already volunteer at Lufkin Middle School.

“Mr. Ceasar has an idea of the make up and background of our kids. He would bring diversity to the board and would be very positive,” said board president Hall Henderson.

Kristi Gay, board vice president, said that he’s a a pastor, an entrepreneur, and works with non-profits to improve financial literacy in the community.

“I think what he could bring to this board would be exceptional,” she said.

Ceasar moved to Lufkin to serve as the Minister of the O’Quinn Street Church of Christ. He has served as an advisor for the Small Business Development Center at Angelina College for over a year and continues to serve on the Board of Directors for several local nonprofit organizations.