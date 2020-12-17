Longtime Nacogdoches police officer, wife battling cancer at the same time

Editor’s Note: The following story was told with the permission of the family.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A longtime Nacogdoches police officer and his wife are currently in the fight for their lives.

Sergeant Terry Singelton has worked in federal law enforcement and the NPD for nearly 30 years. Singleton’s wife earlier this year was diagnosed with cancer and the department says that she “has been courageously fighting this battle.”

Then earlier this month, Singleton himself was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer while his wife continues her treatments.

Sgt. Singleton and his wife are deeply loved and respected by the NPD family and we ask for your continued prayers and well wishes during this difficult time for their family. Nacogdoches Police Department

To help them with the financial burden of having two people battling cancer at the same time, an account has been established at Commercial Bank of Texas. A donation can be made at any CBTX branch to the “Terry Singleton Donation Account.”

The NPD asks for the public’s “continued prayers and support during this difficult time.