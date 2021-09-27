Longtime TDCJ employee dies of COVID-19

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A longtime Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee at the Skyview Unit in Rusk died after a battle with COVID-19.

According to a TDCJ release, 59-year-old Connell Foreman died on Sept. 25. She had 39 years of service as a state of Texas employee, spending 23 years at Rusk State Hospital before she went on to start her TDCJ career in 2005.

Foreman first tested positive on Aug. 30. She was admitted to the hospital due to complications from the coronavirus and put on a ventilator on Sept. 8. Her condition deteriorated until she passed away on Sept. 25, a statement from TDCJ said.

“Officer Foreman was a dedicated employee of TDCJ and her service will never be forgotten,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “She was an asset to the agency and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, and co-workers at the Skyview Unit.”

Skyview Unit Senior Warden Larry Berger said, “Mrs. Foreman was loved by her family at TDCJ. She was often assigned to the Skyview 4 Building Desk and would greet each visitor with a smile and a warm welcome.”

He added that she had a motherly demeanor, a genuine spirit and cared deeply for her co-workers. He concluded by saying “she loved her job and considered those she worked with as family.”

TDCJ said they have had 66 employees who died in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.