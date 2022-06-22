TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Longtime Trinity Police Chief Steve Jones stepped down on Friday, but will continue his duties as city manager.

Jones has been the Trinity police chief since 2008, and has garnered national attention due to his viral “his life matters” photo and appearance on CMT reality show “Big Texas Heat.”

Jones also said that his resignation will be effective immediately, and the department is currently looking for someone to step into the position.

Back in 2015, Jones and Officer Donald Givens gained national attention after a social media post of the two went viral.

“A lot of people think we’re just talking about police officers and we’re not,” Jones said at the time. “It was Donald Givens matters to me.”