TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A longtime detective with the Tyler Police Department is retiring as of Thursday.

Det. Craig Shine has served with Tyler PD for more than 28 years and has served diligently in a multitude of capacities throughout the years.

Shine was hired on Feb. 11, 1994 by Tyler PD and subsequently attended the East Texas Police Academy, where he became licensed as a basic peace officer. Over the years, he has achieved his intermediate, advanced and master peace officer certifications, as well as enjoyed assignments as a patrol officer and field training officer.

At one point, Shine became the School Resource Officer at Robert E. Lee High School for over three years. Afterwards, he was assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center as a Crimes Against Children Detective, where he became a part of the groundbreaking years of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.

Eventually, he was assigned as a detective to the Major Crimes Unit before transitioning to the Property Crimes Unit in 2016. Over the years, Shine took the lead on several high profile investigations.

Shine was a Crisis Negotiator since 2008 and has received two Certificates of Merit for actions taken as a police officer and a Lifesaving award for his response to a kidnapping case. For the past three years, he also served on the board of directors for the Tyler Patrolman’s Association.

“Craig would like to thank his family and friends for the many years of support over the many years of his career,” a press release stated.