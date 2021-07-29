Longview and Kilgore Cable TV reports city-wide outage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cable box. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview and Kilgore Cable TV is experiencing a city-wide outage.

According to a Facebook post, they have technicians on site working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Around 4:15 p.m., they took to Facebook again to say that the outage is not within their ability to repair, but they are in contact with other companies involved.

They said they will share an estimated time of restoration when they have more information.

KETK News reached out for further explanation and has not been able to get through to Longview and Kilgore Cable TV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51