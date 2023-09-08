LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview High School and Lufkin High School are kicking off a joint initiative to give meals away to East Texans for the first time. The initiative will begin before their football game on Sept. 15.

“We are thrilled that two new school districts want to have their own pantry raid to benefit the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB),” said David Emerson, CEO of the ETFB. “It’s so exciting to have students create their own fundraiser and give back to a cause that helps other children in their communities.”

The resource center in Lufkin helped over 4,000 households and provided 1.3 million meals last year. The new pantry and resource center in Longview will open this fall.

Fundraisers will be held at schools in both districts for ETFB and the results will be announced at halftime during their football game on Friday, Sep. 15, at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

Longview supporters can make their donations here.

Lufkin fans can make their donation here.

All proceeds will stay in each respected community to assist with programs that feed hungry East Texans.