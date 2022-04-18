LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Arboretum was selected to be on the American Planning Association’s List of Great Places in Texas.

The arboretum was chosen as a great public space along with the Sugar Land Town Square. Some places that also made the list were chosen as great neighborhoods. This included downtown Abilene, downtown Denton and downtown Waxahachie.

CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos was also selected as a great street.

Great Places in Texas recognizes neighborhoods and public spaces. It also promotes the importance of planning and how it affects our lives and helps create entertaining communities.

The Longview arboretum garden is privately managed in the heart of the city. It showcases some of the beautiful plants that can be found in East Texas.

The arboretum is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. There is a $5 admission per person, and children under three can go in for free.