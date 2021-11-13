Longview arrest woman involved with stabbing that leaves 1 hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a woman involved in a stabbing that left one person hospitalized.

On Friday, Nov. 12, around 10:37 a.m., Longview police officers were called for service at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center at 700 E. Marshall Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were told the stabbing took place in the 2300 block of Dunbar Dr.

Longview officers later arrested 39-year-old Shanika L. Dunn of Longview in connection with the case. Dunn was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken and booked into the Gregg County Jail.