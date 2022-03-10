LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices in the Longview area hit their highest point in history on Thursday. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4, according to AAA.

Gas prices have skyrocketed over the past few weeks due to a variety of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The previous record for Longview was $3.97, which was set in July of 2008 during the Great Recession.

The $4 mark reached on Thursday does not take inflation into account for past prices. For instance, the $3.97 price from 2008 would be $5.18 in today’s money.

AAA shows that fuel prices in the Longview area have spiked 60 cents in just the past week. Just one month ago, the average price was $3.22, nearly 80 cents lower.

The Tyler area also set its own record on Thursday. The average price for a gallon of diesel reached $4.83, the highest recorded for that metro area.

The previous record, $4.80 was also set in 2008. Adjusted for inflation, that price would be roughly $6.27 today.

Tyler is likely to break its record for unleaded gasoline in the next day or two. It currently sits at $3.94 and the highest it has ever reached is $3.97.

As hard as it feels in East Texas, the national situation is even worse. The average price of gas throughout the country is $4.31. The state paying the most for gasoline is California at $5.69. Kansas is the lowest at $3.81.

When adjusted for inflation, the most expensive year for gas nationally was 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year, the average price in the U.S. was $3.64, which would be $4.33 today.

Here are more resources to use when looking for cheaper gas prices:

GasBuddy is an app that allows drivers to report nearby prices at local gas stations to help save money on gas.

Geico’s local gas prices feature will compile a list of gas prices near your current location that can be sorted by price and distance.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is an app available on Apple and Android devices that helps drivers save money at the pump by listing local gas prices.

Google Maps will bring up nearby gas stations based on your location with prices listed.

Waze, an app used for navigation, has a feature that will show the nearest gas stations with their current prices.