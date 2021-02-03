Longview bakery creates Patrick Mahomes cake in the football star’s honor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A popular Longview bakery known as The Butcher Shop has rolled out a cake in the likeness of Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To honor his appearances in last years and this years Super Bowl, the new Mahomes cake was created.

It is available in white or chocolate and covered in red and gold frosting. The cake also features his iconic hairstyle.

Michael Ashdown, Butcher Shop marketing director, said this is a way to support a successful East Texan.

“He’s an East Texan and he’s playing at such a high level and doing incredible things that we have never seen before,” said Ashdown. “And it’s a big game against Tom Brady who is also another great quarterback. So, just something fun that we decided to do for Patrick and his head band and his curly hair.”

The bakery is already taking orders ahead of Sunday.