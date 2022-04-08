LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The boil water notice in Longview was lifted Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the city, water sample tests conducted Thursday were determined to be negative for coliform and therefore safe for consumption.

“This test confirms that the water in Longview is safe for consumption, following our recent citywide event,” Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our crews that quickly isolated the issue and restored our system without any additional complications.”

The City of Longview issued a boil water notice due to a drop in pressure throughout the system following a 30-inch water main break late Tuesday, April 5.

If you experience any discoloration in your water, the city asks that you run the system for a time to allow the water to circulate.