LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Bubba’s 33 in Longview is getting a special mural painted in honor of the Great Texas Balloon Race.

According to mural artist Madison Cofer, known locally as Mads Murals, her connection to Bubba’s as a former employee helped her to land the commission.

“So it kind of came full circle. I worked here six years ago, so I’ve known Chelsea for a long time,” said Cofer. “So when I started the business, her and I are friends on Facebook, so she saw some of my work and liked it… This was her idea and she asked if it was something I could do and I just dove in and said ‘Yeah, I can do it!'”

Bubba’s is very involved with the community, Cofer said, and they wanted a mural done in time for the balloon races.

“A hot air balloon is kind of like, the symbol for the community of Longview, so it just made sense,” Cofer said.

Cofer and her husband started the mural last week and have been working non-stop to get it done in time for the balloon races. She added that the prevalence of rain has posed a couple of problems, but that she is confident that they will be able to finish before the races.

As an added touch to the mural, Cofer said that it will become a photo-op site, complete with a faux basket that patrons will be able to take photos with. She clarified that the Bubba’s manager got the idea, but that she can take credit for the artwork.

“My husband built a large basket that I’ve also painted to look like a real hot air balloon basket, and so you’ll be able to go inside of the basket to take photos with the balloon as well,” Cofer revealed.

The mural and photo booth will remain at Bubba’s past the balloon races, so even if patrons miss out on their photo-op before, there will still be plenty of opportunities after.