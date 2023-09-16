LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Recently a sign popped up for a new Buc-ee’s coming to Longview but many on social media are wondering if the sign is real.

According to the City of Longview, there are no records for a plan to develop a Buc-ee’s in Longview. Officials said they could always be unaware of a newer plan but the Buc-ee’s website lists several upcoming Buc-ee’s locations and none of them are in Longview.

“Unfortunately this is not real. Someone may have “put up a sign” but it was not Bucees corporation. I don’t know why someone would do this, my best thought.. their idea of a “prank”,” Michelle Gamboa, a Longview City Council member, said.

Buc-ee’s website currently says these are the only new locations opening soon:

Springfield, Missouri 2024

Johnstown, Colorado 2024

Hillsboro, Texas 2024

Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024

Boerne, Texas 2025

To find a list of current locations visit Buc-ee’s online.