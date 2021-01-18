Longview Chamber of Commerce cancels event due to COVID-19 concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting, formally known as the Chamber Banquet, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“COVID cases are continuing to rise as are hospitalizations,” a statement said. “Because we care about our customers, we believe postponing the meeting is in the best interest of everyone.”

This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area remain well above the 15% threshold laid out by Gov. Greg Abbott. Hospitalization rates for East Texas regions have remained around the 20% mark for weeks.

NET Health is reporting that substantial COVID-19 spread is taking place. This means there is uncontrolled transmission of the contagious virus. Texas currently has over 30,000 deaths due to the virus.

The event was postponed to April 20, and the meeting will feature a panel of business leaders who will discuss how they managed during the challenges of 2020.