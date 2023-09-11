LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a recent victory in federal court where certain Consumer Financial Protection Bureau anti-discrimination rules were declared unlawful by a federal judge.

In a March of 2022 update to the Unfair, Deceptive and Abusive Acts and Practices (UDAAP) authority in the CFPB’s Supervision and Examination Manual they said that discrimination may meet the legal criteria for “unfairness” and would be subject to regulation in order to protect consumers.

“When a person is denied access to a bank account because of their religion or race, this is unambiguously unfair,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a March 2022 press release. “We will be expanding our anti-discrimination efforts to combat discriminatory practices across the board in consumer finance.”

The Longview Chamber of Commerce sued the CFPB for expanding their regulatory authority beyond what federal law authorized and alleged that “these actions raise profound substantive and procedural legal concerns, but they also threaten banks’ ability to deliver the products and services millions of Americans rely on to meet their financial needs.”

On Sept. 8, United States District Judge J. Campbell Barker ruled in the favor of the Longview Chamber of Commerce by ordering that the CFPB’s March 2022 update was unlawful and unconstitutional for exceeding their statutory authority. The CFBP’s new interpretation of it’s UDAAP authority would have required many financial institutions to show regulators their process for accessing risks and discriminatory outcomes.

“This judgment guarantees protection against unwarranted scrutiny for our member organizations, empowering them to thrive and innovate without undue constraints,” the Longview Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. “Furthermore, the court has enacted a protective measure that prevents any undue examination, supervision, or enforcement action against any member of our plaintiff organization, thus establishing a precedent that recognizes the importance of safeguarding business interest in the light of statutory authority and constitutional mandates.”

The case was brought against the CFPB and Chopra by the Longview Chamber of Commerce and co-plaintiffs, the American Bankers Association, the Consumer Bankers Association, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Association of Business and the Texas Bankers Association.

The Longview Chamber of Commerce lauded this victory as underscoring their commitment to creating a landscape for business prosperity in the Longview community.