Longview Chamber of Commerce creates innovative tool to help recruit people for jobs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview’s Chamber of Commerce launched a new way to recruit people who are looking for jobs.

They held a press conference on Tuesday for their digital tool kit named Longview Now.

This includes a new and improved website, a digital magazine and a video about what it’s like living in Longview.

Kelly Hall, the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said going digital was the smartest option during a time when going to in-person events has become a challenge.

“With COVID the challenge became how do we deliver these products in a way where there’s no touch and can get to users immediately without going to a job fair,” said Hall.

The tool kit is also targeting a specific demographic.

“Companies are thinking 5 and 10 years down the road. They’re looking at that 25-year-old to 40-year-old audience,” said Hall. “That’s the typical age that they’re looking for, to bring people in and develop within their company.”

She added that to make Longview Now as useful as possible, everyone who helped create the resource was between 25 and 40 years old.

Businesses have also expressed that they want to use this new tool and the digital magazine already has 1,000 views.

To learn more, click here.