Longview Chief of Police announces retirement after 32 years with department

LONGVIEW, Texas – Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop announced on Tuesday that he is planning to retire from the Longview Police Department at the end of January 2022.

Chief Bishop has worked in the Longview Police Department for 32 years including six years as chief.

Bishop served in the U.S. Air Force and joined the Longview PD in July 1989 as a patrol officer. According to a release, Bishop has served in almost every facet of the department during his time there, including police area representative, detective, patrol sergeant, crisis intervention negotiator, as well as roles within special operations, support services, and administration. He was promoted to police chief in August 2015.

“Chief Bishop was promoted to Police Chief just a few months after I had been elected to my first term as Mayor. Public Safety was a top priority for me then, just as it is today, and I can’t thank Chief Bishop enough for the work that he and his officers have done to keep our community safe,” Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack said. “Over the past six years, I’ve known that I could rely on him to do the right thing and set the example of how to protect and serve. He will be missed and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Chief Bishop plans to work as a Professor and Coordinator of the Public Administration Program in the Department of Legal and Public Service Careers in the School of Professional and Technical Programs at Tyler Junior College following his retirement. He has taught classes as an adjunct professor for the past 11 years.

During Bishop’s tenure as chief, there were several accomplishments made in the Longview PD. The department implemented body cameras, established a Civilian Teen Police Academy and Business Police Academy and hired and trained 96 new officers since August 2015, to name a few.

The City of Longview has not yet established a timeline for filling the police chief position.