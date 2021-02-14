Longview CHRISTUS Health vaccine hub honors appointments Sunday despite weather

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview vaccine hub clinic will be open to those with appointments this afternoon.

According to CHRISTUS Health Public Relations Manager Will Knous, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview has not been stopped by the wintry weather.

Knous said that if anyone has an appointment for Sunday afternoon, they are welcome to come earlier in the day.

Once an appointment has been made, patients are expected to follow the following guidelines:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

The state of Texas only recently named Gregg County a vaccine hub at the end of January.

Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, said their goal was to make the vaccine more accessible.

“It is our stated goal…to administer 3,000 to 4,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week,” Hancock said.

The vaccine is free to the public, but appointments are required. It will be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.

Anyone with questions about their appointments can call 877-335-5746.