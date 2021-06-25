Longview City Council approves $1 million reconstruction of Cargill Long Trail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview City Council gave approval for reconstruction to begin at the Cargill Long Trail.

It is three miles long, and the project will cost $1 million.

This is the only trail in East Texas that has been designated as a US Department of Interior National Recreation Trail.

Crews use asphalt instead of concrete during the construction.

Longview residents said this will make the trail easier to run on.



“We had meetings with residents and talked about trails. They encouraged us to keep this trail and asphalt as opposed to concrete as a softer running surface. Also for a nice comprehensive park trail system, you need to have a variety of trail surfaces. So, it’s nice for us to be able to offer that to our residents ,” said Scott Caron, Director of Park and Recreation.

The trail will be ready in five months.