Longview city council approves nearly $6 million in renovations for Broughton Rec Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview City Council approved a nearly $6 million contract for renovations to one of their recreation centers.

The Broughton Recreation Center sits at 801 Martin Luther Kind Blvd. in Longview. It is a windowless facility that was built in the 1970’s. It is used as a gymnasium, rental room for events, branch library, voting and more.

Thanks to a bond election, the Longview Parks & Recreation Department now has the funding needed to renovate the center into the modern age.

“It’s not the most pleasing venue to look at, it’s very institutional, so we wanted to be sure to improve that and make it something that our community can be very proud of,” Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron said.

The facility will accommodate both the body and the mind. In addition to a new gymnasium, a new branch library and extra fitness space, Caron said there are plans to create an e-sports room.

“We’re excited about that because we feel like it will bring people into the facility that might otherwise not come into the facility, but then also there’s an opportunity to for us to introduce them to everything else that’s going on in the facility and be more active,” Caron said.

Now that the council approved the contract, the project is set into motion.

“The council has been supportive of all of our efforts in parks and recreation and we’re very fortunate to have a community that is interested in those kinds of things,” Caron said.

Now that things are in motion, Caron expects things to be done sometime around summer 2022. He said they anticipate starting around June 1.

For more information on Longview Parks and Recreation, visit their website.