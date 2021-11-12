Longview City Manager announces plans to retire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview City Manager Keith Bonds announced his plans to retire next year during the city council meeting Thursday.

Bonds plans to retire at the end of January 2022. He has worked for the city of Longview since 1999 and served as City Manager since 2018.

“I grew up in the Longview area, so it’s been an honor to spend my career working for the community here in East Texas. I’ve been blessed to work with some wonderful and dedicated people who make this community a great place to live. We are so fortunate to have an organization filled with professionals who are experts in their field. I’m thankful for the support of Mayor Mack and the City Council and the confidence they have shown in me these last 4 years. The relationships I’ve developed with Council have made my job much easier and allowed the organization to be the best it could be.” City Manager Keith Bonds

Before he was City Manager, Bonds served several different roles in the city: Assistant City Manager, Director of Public Works, Director of Water Utilities and Utility Engineer.

Before coming to the city, he worked 12 years for the city of Texarkana. He is a Texas Licensed Professional Engineer with a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.